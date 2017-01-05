Sushant Singh Rajput tries SRK pose in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan gives him 10/10

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has often claimed he is a huge fan of Bollywood’s king Khan - Shah Rukh Khan. Sushant tried being the true-blue SRK fan in Dubai, imitating Khan and received a 10/10 score from the romance king himself.

After holidaying in London, he reached the next destination, where he was seen imitating SRK’s signature arms-spread pose. He was standing in a car on an open road.

Sharing the small video on his Twitter handle, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ star wrote alongside, “Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:) But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest.”

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)

But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Appreciating Sushant’s efforts, SRK tweeted, “The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!!”

The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

On the work front, SSR, after gaining much appreciation from his role as Dhoni, is all set to release his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon Raabta.

On a related note, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story has made it to the long 2016 Academy Awards list of 336 feature films.

