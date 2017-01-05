 Sushant Singh Rajput tries SRK pose in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan gives him 10/10 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput tries SRK pose in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan gives him 10/10

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 11:25 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in Raabta while Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Raees.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has often claimed he is a huge fan of Bollywood’s king Khan - Shah Rukh Khan. Sushant tried being the true-blue SRK fan in Dubai, imitating Khan and received a 10/10 score from the romance king himself.

After holidaying in London, he reached the next destination, where he was seen imitating SRK’s signature arms-spread pose. He was standing in a car on an open road.

Sharing the small video on his Twitter handle, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ star wrote alongside, “Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:) But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest.”

Appreciating Sushant’s efforts, SRK tweeted, “The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!!”

On the work front, SSR, after gaining much appreciation from his role as Dhoni, is all set to release his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon Raabta.

On a related note, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story has made it to the long 2016 Academy Awards list of 336 feature films.

