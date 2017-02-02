Sushmita Sen meets 4 Filipino girls named after her when she won Miss Universe

Bollywood actor and beauty queen Sushmita Sen was recently in Philippines to judge this year’s Miss Universe pageant. The trip was special for her as Philippines was the country where she won the Miss Universe crown herself in 1994. What made it even more special was her meeting four Filipino girls who were born in 1994 and named after her.

Sushmita was giving an interview to media channel Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho when the Soho surprised her with the girls. “We would like to introduce to you the girls who were born in 1994, the year you won, and they were all named after you,” she said as Sushmita’s expression changed from utter confusion to absolute happiness.

Sushmita’s couldn’t contain her happiness at the surprise. (Facebook)

“What! You are all Sushmitas?,” she exclaimed and met all the girls one by one, asking their names. One of the girls was given her entire name, ‘Sushmita Sen Morada’ and one’s name was a combination of Sushmita’s and Dayanara Torres, who won the crown in 1993: Sushmita Dayanara Busa.

The girls who met Sushmita. (Facebook)

Sushmita also explained to the girls the meaning of the name. “Do you know what Sushmita means? A beautiful smile. And guess what, they all have it!,” she said.

At the end, they all struck Sushmita’s classic winning moment pose together.

Sushmita and her namesakes pose for a photo. (Facebook)

France’s Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday, January 29. She succeeded Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach.

