Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee turns 18: Pics that prove she’s a diva in the making

Actor Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter, Renee has turned 18 and it won’t be wrong to say that she’s turning out to be as gorgeous as her mommy. Former Miss Universe, Sushmita was just 25 when she adopted Renne in 2000 and inspired millions of women to become a single mother. “She’s not born from my stomach but from my heart,” Sushmita has always aid.Though the actor has always been a hands-on mother, she didn’t give up her career and kept going on the work front too.

It was for the first time on Simil Grewal’s show — Rendezvous with Simi — that Renee made her first screen appearance, joining Sushmita during the interview. Ever since, Renee has been spotted with the actor on various occasions. For all these years that Renee was growing, Sushmita never really shied away or kept her away from public glare, rather just like her mom, Renee was too comfortable in front of the camera.

Sushmita, too, keeps sharing Renee’s pictures on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into how her little angel has grown into a diva. Be it her holiday pictures, candid mood shots, adorable clicks with her younger sister Alisah, Renee proves it with pictures that she’s got the style and swag from her mommy darling.

On her 18th birthday, here’s taking a look at some of the coolest photos of Renee that Sushmita shared on Instagram. Take a look...

My beautiful #heart n #soul ❤️️😊❤️😇💃🏻😍 the little things they do ALL THE TIME to make life special!!!👏👏👌❤️️😊 Thank you God for Renée n Alisah!!! Mmuuaah!!!! #moments #birthdayfun #cherished 😍😇😊 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

