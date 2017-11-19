Sushmita Sen turns 42: Her 10 photos that prove age is just a number to her
All of you who remember the moment when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, raise your hands. The year was 1994 and she looked like quite the star as she gasped in joy when her name was announced. Now, fast forward to 2017 and take a long, hard look at Sushmita again in these photos below. You will find that, if anything, she has actually become more beautiful with age! What sorcery is this, Sush?
Levity aside, Sushmita turns 42 on Sunday and she is planning to “dance to the age”. In a video she shared on the eve of her birthday, she is seen on the seashore with daughter Aaliyah as they discuss about life. She wrote with the photo, “Deep conversations about life with my 8 year old Alisah!!! aptly kept private by the roaring of the waves!!! #sharing a magical eve of #birthday sunset!!!! Refreshed & ready!!! COME ON LIFE...Ready to dance my way to 42!”
Deep conversations about life with my 8 year old Alisah!!!😇😁❤️😍 aptly kept private by the roaring of the waves!!!😇👍❤️ #sharing a magical eve of #birthday sunset!!!! Refreshed & ready!!! COME ON LIFE...Ready to dance my way to 42!!!!!👍😄💃🏻🎵❤️ #blessed #happy #energised 💪❤️💃🏻 I love you guys...feel the bliss!!! #yipppppeeeeee👏👏😍😄❤️💃🏻
Earlier, she shared a photo of her washboard stomach and wrote about her fitness aspirations as she turns a year older. “Slowly but surely! I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!! let some SAY it can’t be done...I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!! My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!”
#workinprogress 😉 Slowly but surely!!!💪😁❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!💃🏻😍👏❤️😄 let some SAY it can’t be done...I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!😉😄👍 My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!💪😊😍👍 #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️💃🏻👍 yipppeeeeeee!!!!😅💃🏻❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!
You sure have Sushmita! And here are the promised 10 photos.
#portrait of #love ❤️💃🏻😍this moment is captured post the magnificent event in #kuwait 👏👍❤️was really tired & yet so energised & #happy with the love & kindness showered by everyone from all nationalities!!! 🙏❤️👏😇 cherished memories!!! Here's to feeling like the Queen of Hearts...always!!!!😍😘👏ufffff what a feeling!!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Happily yours...I love you right back!!!!!😁😘❤️
We are #Eighteen 💃🏻💃🏻😇❤️😍🎵A night of #epiphany ❤️ my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa 😇💃🏻❤️what a journey it's been!!!!❤️Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! 😍💃🏻❤️😊May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!👍😘❤️ bring it on Renster!!!😉😁👍🎵❤️I love you..beyond!!!! Maa❤️😍😘#cheers 🍷🎵😍
You missed it!!!!!😅😅😅😜❤️😄as requested I did go #live on #instagram for the first time ever, just as we turned #1millionfollowers 👏👏👏😄❤️ given all your #timezones tell me the next best window to go live...n we make it happen!!!!😉😁❤️💃🏻 and for the #friends who did join me LIVE...it was superrrrrrr fun!!!!! Thank you guys!!!!😄😘💃🏻❤️👏👏👏 celebrating #oneinamillion ❤️👏👏💃🏻😍🙏
"They keep an arrow in their bow, and if you prod, they let it go. A fervent friend, A subtle foe, that's a Scorpio" 😉😄😎❤️ #fullmoon in #Scorpio tonight!! 💃🏻 P.S....yesssssss I AM a Scorpio 😉😄😘❤️ here's to the #power of #transformation & #regeneration greatest qualities of this #zodiacsign 👍😘 shout out to my Scorpion clan!!!!😉💪👏❤️💃🏻🎉 mmuuaah 😄I love you guys!!!
#happiness is a practice 😁💃🏻❤️it is a #choice I make often 👏👏👍❤️ with time I have come to appreciate its #contagious nature 😉😄😍👏 and realise it's immense #powers 😘💃🏻👍the greatest #gift we can have & share is the #practise of happiness 💃🏻💃🏻❤️👍 it's not a #pursuit it is a practice!!! TRY THIS..burst into a #smile for no reason😄❤️😄see how you feel..now practise it often 😍👍simple but VERY EFFECTIVE !!!! #sharing #mmuuaah 😄💃🏻❤️ I LOVE YOU!!!!
And here is a bonus photo, from back in 1994.
Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!