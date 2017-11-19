Sushmita Sen turns 42: Her 10 photos that prove age is just a number to her

All of you who remember the moment when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, raise your hands. The year was 1994 and she looked like quite the star as she gasped in joy when her name was announced. Now, fast forward to 2017 and take a long, hard look at Sushmita again in these photos below. You will find that, if anything, she has actually become more beautiful with age! What sorcery is this, Sush?

Levity aside, Sushmita turns 42 on Sunday and she is planning to “dance to the age”. In a video she shared on the eve of her birthday, she is seen on the seashore with daughter Aaliyah as they discuss about life. She wrote with the photo, “Deep conversations about life with my 8 year old Alisah!!! aptly kept private by the roaring of the waves!!! #sharing a magical eve of #birthday sunset!!!! Refreshed & ready!!! COME ON LIFE...Ready to dance my way to 42!”

Earlier, she shared a photo of her washboard stomach and wrote about her fitness aspirations as she turns a year older. “Slowly but surely! I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!! let some SAY it can’t be done...I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!! My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!”

You sure have Sushmita! And here are the promised 10 photos.

Our version of #khaleesi 😉😄❤️ The Game of Dragons 😉😅💃🏻🎵see I read all your comments...ALWAYS!!!😘😘😍😁#passionately yours....mmmuuuaaah!!! I love you guys!!!❤️😘💃🏻😊🌹 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

And here is a bonus photo, from back in 1994.

Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!