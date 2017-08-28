Sussanne Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Hrithik Roshan and kids, gets trolled

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan have made sure that their 2014 divorce does not affect their kids at all and have maintained a cordial relationship ever since. Recently, Sussanne visited Hrithik’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and posted a picture online.

While Sussanne posted a photo of Ganpati, a few others were doing the rounds of internet in which Sussanne can be seen with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, as well as Hrithik’s mother, Pinky Roshan.Trolls, however, could not take it and started slamming her for posting the pic.

A user wrote, “U r not moslim (sic)?”, while another wrote, “Wow you’re so educative lol. I thought you were Muslim, anyway it’s your decision May the almighty ALLAH guide you all to the straight path. Feel sad for you All seriously (sic)!”

The duo has often been spotted together at dinner and lunches. They even went for holidays together with Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Elaborating on his friendly relationship with Sussanne, Hrithik had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Sussanne and I are not trying to set any example. This is how we are. This is the kind of person I am, and I don’t think I can have anything that is not peaceful. Relationships should be healthy, mutually beneficial and adding growth to both the parties.”

In May 2017, reports claimed Hrithik even bought a house for Sussanne. “Even after they got separated, Hrithik’s prime concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their sons. The apartment that he has bought for Sussanne is located in upper Juhu, about 15 minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, live close by too, so do Susanne’s parents, Sanjay and Zarine Khan,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

