Sussanne Khan is very much a part of Hrithik Roshan birthday party. See pics

Look who was there at Hrithik Roshan’s birthday bash? It was none other than ex-wife Sussanne Khan. They may have parted ways after long years of marriage, but time and again, Sussanne has come to the aid of Hrithik, whenever the need has arisen. However, this time it was just to be happy for him.

Hrithik, who celebrated his birthday on January 10, did so surrounded by his loved ones and giving him company was Sussanne with her brother Zayed Khan. Also spotted other Bollywood celebs -- Hrithik’s first co-star Ameesha Patel was there. Good friend Kunal Kapoor with his wife Naina Bachchan also marked their presence.

Celebrating his birthday was also Sonali Bendre. She posted a video on her instagram page too, wishing Bollywood’s best ‘babysitter’ on his birthday. In the video, Hrithik is seen dancing with a half a dozen kids.

She wrote: “Happy happy birthday to the best babysitter in town & one of the nicest people I know. Wishing that this year brings you all that you hope for @hrithikroshan. Lots of love always...”

Earlier in the day, Hrithik cut a cake, waved to his fans, even stepped out to pose with those who had gathered outside his Juhu residence.

Sussanne and Hrithik divorced in 2014. The duo, who has two sons together, never really revealed the reason behind the split. However, on occasions, Sussanne has mentioned that time had come when it was best that the two didn’t stay together. They remain close friends and were totally committed to their boys, she had said.

pictures are photoshopped and untrue stories carry 2 much weight.another pic for d rec. I support @iHrithik in this. pic.twitter.com/TGKTc40h0J — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) April 27, 2016

Last year, when Kangana attacked Hrithik for not acknowledging that they had been in a relationship in the past. Hrithik has all along denied the affair. When in April last year, an intimate picture of Hrithik and Kangana were all over the internet, Sussanne shared the actual picture (which had her in it with the actor) and forcefully came out in support of her ex-husband.

