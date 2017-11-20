Swag Se Swagat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif tease first song from Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to get the temperatures soaring with their swag in Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song. Swag Se Swagat will be unveiled on Tuesday and viewers will get to see the lead actors in scintillating avatars.

Teasing the fans with the song’s first look, both the actors shared each other’s picture on Instagram. They also praised each other’s swag in the caption.

Bhai’s post came first where he shared Katrina’s image and captioned it as, “Ufff! @KatrinaKaif ka SWAG toh dekho! #SwagSeSwagat @TigerZindaHai.”

A few minutes later, Katrina shared a picture of Salman and captioned it, “Nobody does swag like @beingsalmankhan.......#swagseswagat @tigerzindahai.”

Following the photos, both the stars also shared a small teaser of the song to raise the excitement level among the audience.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger. It is expected to hit the big screen on December 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more