Swag Se Swagat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif tease first song from Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have shared a glimpse at their upcoming film’s song, Swag Se Swagat.bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2017 18:47 IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to get the temperatures soaring with their swag in Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song. Swag Se Swagat will be unveiled on Tuesday and viewers will get to see the lead actors in scintillating avatars.
Teasing the fans with the song’s first look, both the actors shared each other’s picture on Instagram. They also praised each other’s swag in the caption.
Bhai’s post came first where he shared Katrina’s image and captioned it as, “Ufff! @KatrinaKaif ka SWAG toh dekho! #SwagSeSwagat @TigerZindaHai.”
This is just a teaser😉 Watch more SWAG get unleashed TOMORROW in #SwagSeSwagat. @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @aliabbaszafar @yrfmusic @yrf pic.twitter.com/djXpTC9DQN— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 20, 2017
A few minutes later, Katrina shared a picture of Salman and captioned it, “Nobody does swag like @beingsalmankhan.......#swagseswagat @tigerzindahai.”
Following the photos, both the stars also shared a small teaser of the song to raise the excitement level among the audience.
Zoya's got that blazing swag🔥 #SwagSeSwagat coming soon.#KatrinaKaif | @yrfmusic | @yrf pic.twitter.com/OnSyBjq4h8— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 17, 2017
Double the swag💃🏻#SwagSeSwagat Coming Soon. @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @yrf | @yrfmusic pic.twitter.com/fdsaDRaplH— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 15, 2017
Tiger & Zoya are back after 5 years, with oodles of #Swag😎 Read more: https://t.co/eDMDV61wiL | @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @yrf pic.twitter.com/bG8NpKvQb1— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) November 15, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger. It is expected to hit the big screen on December 22.
