Swara Bhaskar: I never really saw myself as someone who has only been a side actor

Actor Swara Bhaskar might not have played the quintessential heroine roles in Bollywood, but she is pretty happy and content with the way her career in films has panned out over the years.

The actor, who has mostly portrayed the role of female lead’s friend in films such as Tanu Weds Manu Part 1 and 2, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratyan Dhan Payo has no qualms about the choices she made. Also, with films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali of Aarah in her kitty, Swara feels that her career has been a fair balance between the lead and non lead work.

“I know the out-and-out commercial films I did were mainly in supporting roles. But I did a film called Listen… Amaya (2013) where I played the title part and another beautiful film called Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai, which didn’t do very well at the box office but got appreciated by everyone who saw it. So, I never really saw myself as someone who has only been a side actor,” says Swara.

The actor would next be seen in a chick flick titled Veerey Di Wedding that also stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Swara feels that while most would crave to lay lead parts, she is not someone who will say no to a good role just because it’s not the lead.

“It’s the basic tendency for an artist to expect to the role of Romeo and Juliet in the film. That’s what makes up actors and they feel if they don’t have that, they are not actors,” she says.

Referring to her character Bindiya in Raanjhanaa as the closest to her part, Swara adds, “But I always equally believe in ‘never say never’ because a few of my favourite parts that I played in films have been supporting roles. So they can be pretty much the non-lead parts but I loved playing them on-screen. [Also] I feel that we have to be happy with what we do and I may agree to do smaller parts too if I like them.”

