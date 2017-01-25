Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh turn wedding planners for a friend’s wedding

Actors Taapsee Pannu (right) and Amit Sadh (left) decided to intervene in a friend’s wedding preparation and take up the role of wedding planners.

The actors, who will soon be seen as wedding planners in their next film, had a blast organising everything for the wedding ceremonies of their friend Frank Martis, which will take place next month.

“It was coincidental that while shooting for our film, based on wedding planning, we realised that one of our friends (a crew member) is also getting married soon. Since wedding ceremonies are so special, we thought of making it more special for him and give a small gift from our end by planning his wedding,” says Taapsee.

The wedding planners, who were officially doing the planning for Martis’ wedding, were more than happy to have Taapsee and Amit as part of their team. “The wedding planning company was more than happy to put things together for the bride and groom and make it a very memorable event for them. It surely was a celebration of the team spirit our cast and crew had. They taught us all the basics of planning a wedding and co-operated with us wherever we were going wrong,” adds Taapsee.

