Taapsee Pannu: It would be shocking for audience to see my glam avatar in Judwaa 2

Actor Tapsee Pannu is happy that after portraying intense roles on-screen in her last few films such as Pink (2016) Naam Shabana and The Ghazi Attack, the audience would finally get to see her in a glam avatar in Judwaa 2. The actor will reprise Rambha’s role in the much awaited sequel to the 2000 hit film Judwaa. Taapsee has been getting much appreciation ever since the trailer of Judwaa 2 released earlier this week.

“It’s so strange for me, because in cinema down south, it was just the other way round,” says Taapsee who made her debut with Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam (2010).

She adds, “There [in South], I was looked upon as someone, who has done glamorous roles in big commercial films, as I did that back-to-back in the beginning [of my career]. And despite the fact that I did some really strong roles later on, my first image of being a glamorous actress was so strong in people’s minds that it was difficult to break it. It was tough for them to look beyond that and accept that she can do something different [too], where acting was more important.”

In Bollywood, Taapsee says it has been exactly the opposite. “Here, people in the beginning itself have seen me in intense roles, [Pink and Naam Shabana] that it’s going to be different for them to see me in a glam role in Judwaa 2. I am sure they will wonder that I can do this too.”

Asked about how comfortable she was donning a bikini in the film, Tapsee laughs, “I really don’t think it was any different for me, but yeah, it will be shocking for audience [in Bollywood] just the way it was surprising for people down south seeing me do strong roles.”

Taapsee says that she is quite used to this stereotyping that most actors go through. “More so, because I have seen that image typecast since the beginning of my career, so I know it always exists. I’ve seen gradual change from one type to other in both ways — from glam to serious in south films and now vice versa in Bollywood.”

Releasing on September 29, the film also stars actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez and is being helmed by filmmaker David Dhawan.

