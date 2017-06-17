Taapsee Pannu misses her flight after being mobbed by fans at Delhi airport

Taapsee Pannu was recently in Delhi to spend time with her family and close friends. However, the actor, who was to take a flight back to Mumbai missed it because of her fans. According to sources, fans gathered outside the Delhi airport to get a glimpse of Taapsee and requested for selfies. She ended up taking the next flight.

“I usually have kept a rule to never give pictures to anyone at airports or malls or any public place because I don’t travel with security or my entourage and its become tough to handle the situation. But sometimes there some people who really touch my heart with the love they showcase,” says Taapsee.

She adds, “I came across these bunch of college kids travelling for a holiday and the way they showed their love for the kind of roles and films I have done and the way they notices every minutest detail about my character really impressed me. I couldn’t say no to them and while I did so, I ended up missing my checking time by only a few minutes. Thankfully, I wasn’t getting back urgently for any work commitment so I took the next flight out.”

Taapsee got late from her shoot and was rushing back to the airport to catch her flight. Suddenly we saw fans all around her, urging for a picture or just to meet her. She never refuses pictures with her fans,” says the actor’s spokesperson.

The actor who will be seen alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the remake of Salman Khan starrer Judwaa (1997), didn’t want to upset her fans. “There were youngsters who really wanted to meet her. She didn’t want to disappoint them, so she started meeting them all and amid all of this, she lost track of the time. Even when she then tried to rush back, she couldn’t make it,” adds the spokesperson.

