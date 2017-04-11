 Taapsee Pannu sets new vacation goals with these pics from Bangkok | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu sets new vacation goals with these pics from Bangkok

Taapsee Pannu, after the success of Naam Shabana, took a short break from her work schedule to celebrate her sister Shagun’s birthday in Bangkok. Here are the pictures.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2017 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu enjoys with sister Shagun in Bangkok.

Riding high on the success of her recent release, Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu decided to take some time off her work commitments and celebrated her sister Shagun Pannu’s birthday in Koh Samui, Bangkok.

The actress, who also completed four years of her journey in Bollywood, took a much-deserved break before starting work on her next with David Dhawan.

The days when you are allowed to be stupid and goofy! #girlstrip #KohSamui #tapctravels

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Hasta la vista Samui ! #tapctravels

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee, along with her sister and close friends, had a good time as they tried various adventure sports including scuba diving and jet boarding.

Shine on...... 😁✨💫🌟⭐️ #holidaymode

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee will soon be flying to London to start the shoot of her next film opposite Varun Dhawan, Judwaa 2.

