Taapsee Pannu sets new vacation goals with these pics from Bangkok

Riding high on the success of her recent release, Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu decided to take some time off her work commitments and celebrated her sister Shagun Pannu’s birthday in Koh Samui, Bangkok.

The actress, who also completed four years of her journey in Bollywood, took a much-deserved break before starting work on her next with David Dhawan.

The days when you are allowed to be stupid and goofy! #girlstrip #KohSamui #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

When you are confused as to which footwear to buy but the picture confuses u further #whichismyleg #KohSamui #shopping #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Hasta la vista Samui ! #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Taapsee, along with her sister and close friends, had a good time as they tried various adventure sports including scuba diving and jet boarding.

5 days of pure bliss and laughter. Rejuvenated and Re energised to take off from this heaven! Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

It can't be more perfect than this! 2 important women in my life share their birthday, share a common holiday trip and also share the same scuba dive today! The evening has just begun....... Happy Birthday to the 2 lip gloss lovers ❤️ A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Shine on...... 😁✨💫🌟⭐️ #holidaymode A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Taapsee will soon be flying to London to start the shoot of her next film opposite Varun Dhawan, Judwaa 2.

