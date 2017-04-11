Taapsee Pannu sets new vacation goals with these pics from Bangkok

Riding high on the success of her recent release, Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu decided to take some time off her work commitments and celebrated her sister Shagun Pannu’s birthday in Koh Samui, Bangkok.
The actress, who also completed four years of her journey in Bollywood, took a much-deserved break before starting work on her next with David Dhawan.
Taapsee, along with her sister and close friends, had a good time as they tried various adventure sports including scuba diving and jet boarding.
Taapsee will soon be flying to London to start the shoot of her next film opposite Varun Dhawan, Judwaa 2.
