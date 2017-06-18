Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebs on what they learnt from their dads

June 18 marks the Fathers’ Day this year. As we celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday, we ask Bollywood celebrities to reveal the one unique thing they learnt from their dads.

Richa Chadha



I learnt to pursue excellence and quality rather than quantity from my father. He wanted me to get good grades, but he would also let me enjoy my childhood with several extracurricular activities. He supported me whole heartedly when I told him I want to be an actor. I think I choose good content because of my parents.

Taapsee Pannu



The sense of responsibility, clarity and to be organized. I learned that you need to take the onus of your life and take responsibility on your own shoulders as soon as possible. The way he is so clear and organized with the things he does is inspirational. I think my clarity of thought is all thanks to him.

Vicky Kaushal



My father taught me the value of humility, honesty, and hard work. The one thing that he always told me while growing up was, to never be afraid of the future. If you give 100% to your present, your future will be better than what you want it to be: That is what he always said. I live my life with this principle.

Ali Fazal



My father always had a habit of making sure everyone got cards even if it wasn’t a festival or an occasion that called for it. I learned the art of writing post cards and letters from him. I’ve barely spent time with my father. So I cherish the few years when he tried his best to teach me things - the short school holidays when I’d visit him. I’ll never forget the effect that a personalized card has. You can’t achieve that with emails and fonts on the web.

Saqib Saleem



One thing that my father always told me that there is nobody like you, always believe in yourself. What you can do nobody else can. So I think that’s what I live by, I completely believe in myself. I believe what I am here for only I can do and nobody else. He also told me to never be afraid of competition as it will only make me better and always be happy in other people’s success more than mine.

