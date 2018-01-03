Tabu: I’ve done Hera Pheri, Biwi No.1, Sajan Chale Sasural, so it’s not that I’m not fit for comedy

Actor Tabu may be seen in fewer films but she makes sure that with each role that she takes up, she leaves a lasting impression on the audience’s mind. With movies such as Fanaa (2006), Cheeni Kum (2007), Haider (2014), Drishaym (2015), Fitoor (2016), and her latest release Golmaal Again (2017), the actor has upped her game in Bollywood by playing diverse characters.

Asked if there’s ever been a case where a character that she has played stayed on with her for a little too long, and Tabu says, “I don’t think that we have the luxury to stay in one character for a long time. And anyway, in between shots, we are going in and coming out of that character. And we have no other option but to get out of it because once you are done with the film or a particular day of shooting or that one shot, you are back to reality.”

Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie Haider saw her playing actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother, and showed an intense relationship between the two. And Tabu says that it was indeed one of the hardest [roles that she has played]. “But then again, time and nature take their course, and you would come out of anything and everything. Of course, it depends on how much you think about the film and your character — how it has affected you and what your bandwidth is,” elaborates the actor.

Mirror has two faces. A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:55am PST

Tabu also adds that it’s not just a character but a lot more that stays on once the film is over. “[Sometimes] The people you have worked with, some special memories, the entire experience stays with you. Whereas, sometimes, nothing stays at all.”

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Golmaal Again (2017), Tabu admits that she was seen in the said genre after a long time. While many felt that the audience doesn’t relate to her in such comedy roles, Tabu differs. “Well, I have done films like Hera Pheri (2000), Biwi No. 1 (1999), Sajan Chale Sasural (1996). So it’s not that I am not fit for comedy. It’s just that films in this genre are not often made, but with a huge franchise like Golmaal, I could take that risk,” says the actor adding that many filmmakers and fans had told her to try something different.

“Even I thought that it’s the right time and it would be a good change for me to break from the usual. I started getting a lot of feedback from fans saying that now we would want to see you in an out and out comedy film doing some lighter stuff,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more