Tabu returns to comedy after 17 years with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 4

Actor Tabu, known largely for her intense performances in hard-hitting films like Haider, Maqbool and many others, is back to trying her hands in a comic role with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. She was last seen in a comedy 17 years ago with Akshya Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri.

Parineeti Chopra confirmed the news on Twitter claiming Tabu is her favourite.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, along with the cast, are likely to start shooting Golmaal 4 next month.

“If I am doing a certain kind of cinema that does not mean I hate the other kind. People will talk about only what is working and they get stuck with that. Personally, as an artiste I never do any discrimination. If I am offered a Golmaal 4, I’ll run and do it,” Tabu told PTI.

When asked why she didn’t appear in any comic role earlier, Tabu told DNA, “I really don’t have any preferences, biases or prejudices against any kind of cinema. I take up whatever is interesting. People will always approach you with what they think you are good at.I am glad that there are certain kind of roles people identify me with. At the same time, it’s great that somebody like Rohit thought of casting me in a film like Golmaal.”

Parineeti Chopra has already been confirmed for the film, and so is Ajay Devgn. Ajay welcomed Parineeti to the 'Golmaal family’ on Twitter in November 2016.

Welcome to the crazy Golmaal family @ParineetiChopra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 13, 2016

Thankyouuu!! I am so excited to be a part of this family 😍🙏 https://t.co/xAbQ4XRsB1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2016

Directed by Rohit Shetty, who has helmed all three films in the past, Golmaal 4 is set to hit the theatres around Diwali this year.

Golmaal 2 and Golmaal 3 had Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the leading lady. Earlier, there were rumours that the female lead of the film will be Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone.

Watch a funny scene from Golmaal 3

The film, which also stars Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, will bring back the franchise after a gap of five years.

Watch Tabu in Hera Pheri

