Tabu says she was never approached to play Sushma Swaraj in Uzma Ahmed biopic

Actor Tabu has refuted rumours that claim she has been approached by makers of Uzma Ahmed’s biopic, which is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. There were reports which suggested that the actor will play the role of Minister of External affairs, Sushma Swaraj.

“I have no idea why filmmakers who have not approached me give out false news of me being approached for their movies when I have not even been contacted or made aware of a certain project. This has also happened in the past. In fact, in some cases, some really big and established production houses have taken the liberty of using my name for a project without as much as my consent,” Tabu said in a statement.

Uzma is an Indian citizen who was forced to marry a Pakistani nationalist at gunpoint.. After Swaraj vowed to get her back to India, she returned to the country on May 25, this year (2017).



According to Pinkvilla, the actor has also slammed the practice of using a celebrity’s name to promote films.

“I think this is clearly done to hype their projects and to create insecurity among other actresses who may be approached for the role. This is a poor practice and people should stop using my name in vain. Honestly, it shows them (filmmakers) in poor light when I issue a denial like this. Unfortunately, they leave me with no choice because no one has bothered to even check with me,” said Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more