Taimur Ali Khan and his cute little Santa, see pic

When the internet is flooded with pictures of Bollywood stars celebrating the New Year eve’s, how can our celeb kids be far behind? Hours after Manish Malhotra shared pictures of mom Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan partying at his place, a new picture of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi surfaced online and is already going viral.

The latest picture looks like it was taken during his Christmas holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland. Taimur is wearing a sweater and is dressed like Santa in the image.

Earlier last week, a picture surfaced online which showed Kareena, Saif and little Taimur posing on the hilly slopes of Gstaad in Switzerland. All of them were wrapped up in thick winter wear. Sitting on a sleigh was Taimur, completely wrapped in woollens. From the look of it, it seemed it was snowing at the time when family was captured in the photo.

Last month, Taimur celebrated his fist birthday with mum Kareena, dad Saif, grandmoms Sharmila Tagore and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and several other family members at the Pataudi palace. His birthday celebration included a big blue coloured cake, merry-go-round rides and lots of balloons.

