Taimur Ali Khan has a nickname, it is better than aunt Lolo and mom Bebo’s names

Everybody’s favourite little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, isn’t called Taimur at home. Given that his name created such a furore in the country, when it was revealed for the first time, you must be surprised. It has now come to light that the little nawab is fondly called Tim by his near and dear ones, according to a report in Times Now.

As per the report, while speaking to critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, Saif revealed his son’s nickname. He is called Tim by his family. And while Taimur is old school, Tim is quite contemporary.

Speaking about his son Taimur, Saif said on the show, “He is a blue-eyed boy. He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me. He’s gone. Let’s see what happens.”

When asked how he would deal with all the stardom bombarded on him right from a very tender age, Saif said, “You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it’ll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It’ll be manners, it’ll be ‘Please, Thank You, Aadaab’. It’ll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He’ll be very well behaved. And honestly if he does his ‘namaste’ right, he’ll score points. Have you seen Sara’s aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. Tim by the way.”

And that’s how dad Saif revealed Taimur’s nick name to the world.

