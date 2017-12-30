Taimur Ali Khan’s new picture shows why he is already a star
Recently, Taimur celebrated his birthday with mum Kareena, dad Saif Ali Khan, grandmas Sharmila Tagore and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and several other family members at the Pataudi palace.bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2017 13:34 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has an ever growing fan base. He is always in the news since birth in December last year. A recent picture of Taimur has surfaced now which shows how he finds new fans wherever he goes. Photographer Manav Mangalani has posted a picture on Instagram in which Taimur can be seen with two ladies.
Recently, Taimur celebrated his birthday with mum Kareena, dad Saif Ali Khan, grandmothers Sharmila Tagore and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and several other family members at the Pataudi palace. His birthday celebration included a big blue coloured cake, merry-go-round rides and lots of balloons.
Saif, talking about the celeb status of his 1-year-old, had said earlier, “I think he will soon get used to being clicked and hopefully, he should get comfortable with it, too. If he grows up to be like me, I think at some point the poor chap will wish no one was watching him. I am afraid; all this just goes with the territory. Taimur is rather delectable, so I don’t blame anyone. It’s a price he has to pay for it.”
Here are some photos from Taimur’s birthday:
A little forest for Taimur A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It’s a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions. The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between. The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar’s zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one’s pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here’s to living sustainably! Happy Birthday. #taimuralikhan