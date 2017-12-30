Taimur Ali Khan’s new picture shows why he is already a star

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has an ever growing fan base. He is always in the news since birth in December last year. A recent picture of Taimur has surfaced now which shows how he finds new fans wherever he goes. Photographer Manav Mangalani has posted a picture on Instagram in which Taimur can be seen with two ladies.

Recently, Taimur celebrated his birthday with mum Kareena, dad Saif Ali Khan, grandmothers Sharmila Tagore and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and several other family members at the Pataudi palace. His birthday celebration included a big blue coloured cake, merry-go-round rides and lots of balloons.

Saif, talking about the celeb status of his 1-year-old, had said earlier, “I think he will soon get used to being clicked and hopefully, he should get comfortable with it, too. If he grows up to be like me, I think at some point the poor chap will wish no one was watching him. I am afraid; all this just goes with the territory. Taimur is rather delectable, so I don’t blame anyone. It’s a price he has to pay for it.”

Here are some photos from Taimur’s birthday: