Taimur had a baby’s day out without mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. See more cute pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is living up a fun social life. In his second outing this month, the adorable little baby visited his grandmother Babita at her residence without his parents.

Taimur was spotted by paparazzi, as his nanny carried him around. The baby, who has garnered a huge fan-following in the country due to his adorable looks and chubby cheeks, looked at the cameras in wonder.

His actor parents weren’t seen with him. Kareena is currently busy with Rhea Kapoor’s Veere-Di-Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Saif is working of the Hindi remake of Jon Favreau’s Chef.

Taimur being carried in by his nanny. (Yogen Shah/HT Photo)

Taimur was last seen with mom and dad at the birthday party of Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. As soon as they arrived, the five-month-old was clicked in his mother’s arms, while getting off the car. Though both Kareena and Saif have tried hard to keep Taimur away from the paparazzi, shutterbugs don’t miss any opportunity to click the little Pataudi and his pictures took the internet by storm.

Taimur wasn’t accompanied by mum or dad. (Yogen Shah/HT Photo)

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur, on December 20, last year. Ever since his birth, Taimur has become one of the most popular celebrity kids in Bollywood.

