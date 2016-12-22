Taimur’s first pictures: Kareena, Saif and their baby son reach home

A day after fake pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi did rounds on the Internet, the first real pictures of the youngest nawab are finally out. The parents have brought their newborn home and greeted the media outside their house.

They also posed for pictures.

Baby Boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi reaches home with Daddy Saif and Mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan #priceless #moment #family #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #baby #boy A photo posted by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:00am PST

Bollywood Hungama journalist Faridoon Shahryar tweeted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena with their baby in the hospital. He also tweeted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and his birth certificate.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was born on Tuesday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Saif, son of late Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and noted actor Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh and has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

