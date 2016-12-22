Taimur’s first pictures: Kareena, Saif and their baby son reach home

A day after fake pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi did rounds on the Internet, the first real pictures of the youngest nawab are finally out. The parents have brought their newborn home and greeted the media outside their house.
They also posed for pictures.
Bollywood Hungama journalist Faridoon Shahryar tweeted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena with their baby in the hospital. He also tweeted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and his birth certificate.
Incredible pictures of #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan and #TaimurAliKhanPataudi... GOD BLESS!!! pic.twitter.com/yqqJ9NZKwK— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 22, 2016
Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was born on Tuesday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.
They are home !!! #nawab #saifalikhan with his #begum #kareenakapoorkhan and their lil prince #taimuralikhan !!! #celebrities #bollywood #instabollywood #familygoals #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhanpataudi #instabollywood #celebritycouple #kareenakapoorfan #kareenakapoorfans #kareenakapoorfc #kareenakapoorfanclub #saifalikhanfans #saifalikhanfc #saifalikhanfanclub
Saif, son of late Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and noted actor Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh and has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.
