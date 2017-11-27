Tamasha turns 2: Did you know it was titled Window Seat and Anushka Sharma was the first choice?

It has been two years since Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara’s (Deepika Padukone) love story hit the silver screen. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s film, Tamasha, gave hopes to many youngsters to follow their passion. While everyone knows about the story as it played out on the screen, we bring some interesting facts about the film, which many of you might not know.

1) The original title

The film was promoted through a train journey as well.

When the film was conceptualised, it was reportedly titled Window Seat.

2) High on emotions

A still from the song Agar Tum Saath Ho

The ionic scene shot just before the song Agar Tum Saath Ho wasn’t scripted, as told by Imtiaz Ali. The crew was bowled over to see the intensity of both the actors. This is the reason, no one said ‘cut’ to end it.

3) Deepika was not the first choice

Before Deepika Padukone, the film was offered to Anushka Sharma, but she turned it down because the film focused more on Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ved.

4) The little Ved : Yash Sehgal

Child artist Yash Sehgal with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The child artist, Yash Sehgal, who plays the younger Ranbir in Tamasha, also played the younger version of the actor in the film Bombay Velvet (2015). The child came in limelight because of his sticking resemblance to Ranbir.

5) Three month wrap

In all, it took 91 days for the team to film Tamasha in Corsica, Shimla, Delhi, Tokyo, Kolkata and Mumbai.

6) Last minute addition to the film

This was added after the film’s wrap up.

The song, Agar Tum Saath Ho was not shot during the filming of the project. It was shot much later and then added to the film.

7) The real Tamasha!

There is a village located in Mungaoli Tehsil of Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh, which is called Tamasha. It became more popular after people discovered it post their search on the film’s name.

8) Stop the leak!

The stills from the songs shoot were leaked during the shoot.

Several images and video footage of the song Matargashti (previously noted as Dil Ka Bayaan) shot at Bastia Museum Café were leaked in August 2014.

9) Elaborate arrangements for a song

The song and sequences in the song Agar Tum Saath Ho took over three days to finish.

10) CBFC’s diktat

Following the Censor board of Film Certification rule, Ranbir Kapoor’s lines like ‘Apna Haath Jagannath’ and ‘Din Mein sister, raat mein bistar’ were removed from the film.

