Technician dies during shooting of Anushka Sharma’s Pari in West Bengal

A Bollywood technician has died after allegedly coming in contact with live wire at the outdoor shooting of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari in South 24 Parganas district, police said today. The incident took place yesterday at the shooting location at Korolberia under Leather Complex police station limits, a senior police officer said.

“We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report. Primarily, it seems that the person died of electrocution,” the police officer said.

Shah Alam (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had probably touched the live wire in a bamboo bush at the location spot after the shooting was over, the officer said. “The scene was shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters. He probably had touched one of the live wires,” he said.

Shah, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added. The shooting of the film at that location has been temporarily stopped, he added.