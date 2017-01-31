Tejaswi Yadav invites Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Bihar to shoot Padmavati

Days after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav invited Bhansali to shoot Padmavati in Bihar without any fear.

“I invite Bollywood to come and shoot in historical, glorified, culturally rich & developing Bihar. Will extend all sorts of help all the way. If the Bhansali incident would have taken place in Bihar, there would have been endless hot debates on Jungle-raj, castiesm by elite and eminent journalists,” Tejaswi said in his latest tweet in reference to the assault on Bhansali in Rajasthan last week.

Tejaswi said the “shocking incident” took place in the BJP-ruled state of Rajasthan. “It is unfortunate,” he added.

Tejaswi’s father and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad said if such an incident had taken place in Bihar, the pro-BJP media would have made it an issue to defame Bihar. But as it happened in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Rajasthan, they are keeping silent as if nothing has happened, Prasad said.

Bhansali was assaulted in Jaipur on the sets of Padmavati last week by members of the Rajput Karni Sena who maintained that his film distorts the story of Rajput queen Padmavati. The group has said that if he wants to resume filming, Bhansali must change the name of the movie and also allow them to see it before release.

Meanwhile, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti asked filmmakers to be cautious about not “twisting” the history of Hindus in the name of cinema. “Filmmakers and actors should take lessons from the assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the Indians who make the film fraternity earn their money. They cannot be allowed to hurt the sentiments of people and twist the glorious past of Hindus in the name of cinema,” HJS spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said.

Bhansali was assaulted on Friday by activists of a Rajput organisation at Jaigarh Fort in Rajasthan when he was shooting for the historical drama. The activists were angry over ‘distortion’ of Rajput history and especially the portrayal of queen Padmavati or Padmini.

Shinde said people in Mathura have objected to script of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha as it “belittles the glorious tradition of the sacred city.”

“The Censor board too should take cognisance of the sentiments of people,” he said.

Shinde proposed that filmmakers should have a dialogue with leaders of community they want to make film on so that there is no opposition and they should give in writing they will not depict anything in mythology that is not true

