The huge surprise that Richa Chadha got while shooting at Lodhi Road

Actor Richa Chadha has been in the Capital for the shoot of the sequel of her 2010 film, Fukrey. She was in for a pleasant surprise when her family dropped in on the sets.

The actor, who hails from Delhi, had no idea about her family’s plans. Although the director and the team already knew about the surprise, they kept it a secret from her. “I rarely get a chance to shoot in my hometown. I was actually shooting near my school at Lodhi Road. I had no idea that my family would turn up. It’s always great to let your parents see your work. I couldn’t be happier than I was at that time,” says Chadha.

She took a small break from shooting and took her family out for lunch. “I didn’t want to disturb the unit because there was a huge crowd. I took them out for a quick lunch to one of my favourite spots,” she says.

