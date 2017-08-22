 The internet is losing it over Amrita Singh’s nose ring | bollywood | Hindustan Times
The internet is losing it over Amrita Singh’s nose ring

A picture of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is going viral. Here’s why.

Aug 22, 2017
Akshay Kaushal
Twitter is having a field day making fun of Amrita Singh’s nose ring. (Twitter )

At first glance, it looks just another usual wedding photo of estranged couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, but when seen closely, Amrita’s huge nose ring gets our instant attention.

And Twitter is having a field day making fun of her huge nose right that she wore for a family photoshoot with Saif after their wedding.

One Twitter user wrote, “Amrita Singh’s nose ring is bigger than my friend circle.” Another one wrote, “Amrita Singh’s nose ring is bigger than my career goals.”

All said and done, we find her nose ring quite exquisite. What do you guys think?

