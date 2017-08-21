The Kapil Sharma Show: Arjun Rampal promotes Daddy, charms everyone

The Kapil Sharma Show has become a very important stop for filmmakers and actors to promote their films, and the latest to do so is Arjun Rampal whose film Daddy is scheduled to hit the screens on September 8, 2017.

He tweeted about his presence on the show.

Was as much fun watching as it was shooting for #TKSS WITH THE ONE AND ONLY @KapilSharmaK9 and team of #Daddy hope u all enjoyed it. GN pic.twitter.com/M5PtCfsYD0 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 20, 2017

Daddy chronicles the life of Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli, played by Arjun Rampal, who later became a politician and an MLA from the Chinchpokli area.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia of Miss Lovely fame, Daddy’s first trailer created a solid buzz that’s likely to benefit it on the opening day.

Some parts of the trailer looks like the glorification of a mob-boss, but Rampal defended his film in an interview with PTI. He said, “He has so many layers in life and they are so intriguing. It’s not that we are making a propaganda film about him... The audience needs to make an opinion about him.”

Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh is also making her Bollywood debut with Daddy.

Daddy will clash with Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys at the box office, but given the pre-release buzz, Daddy is likely to have an upperhand.