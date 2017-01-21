The Mother: Raveena Tandon couldn’t stop sobbing, didn’t sleep for 3 nights

There are times when experiences leave behind a permanent mark on us. Actor Raveena Tandon underwent a similar episode in her life while shooting for her upcoming film, The Mother, where she plays the title role.

When Raveena first heard the narration of the film, based on violence against women, she found the script both interesting and disturbing. As she started shooting, she could connect with her character well, and it slowly became difficult for her to dissociate from the film even after the shooting was done. “I couldn’t sleep for three nights after we shot the horrific incident. The worst was when I had to dub for it all over again. I couldn’t stop crying once the dubbing got over. It took me some time to come back to my calmer self. It was very disturbing,” shares the actor known for films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Mohra (1994) and Shool (1999).

Raveena refutes the reports that the film directed by Ashtar Sayed is based on the December 16 Delhi gang rape case. “The film is based in Delhi, but it has nothing to do with the incident. However, it’s really strange that the minute we wrapped up shooting in the Capital, a similar incident happened, exactly like what we shot for the film. So when we read about the incident in newspapers, we were shocked that something we shot in fiction has actually happened in real. That was uncanny,” says the National Award-winning actor.

Prod her further on this incident and Raveena says that she can’t divulge anything more about the film. “I don’t want to mention the incident I am referring to because if then I will be revealing about the storyline of the film,” she adds.

