The ride keeps getting crazier and crazier: It’s a wrap for Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again

Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted a photograph of himself along with actor Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor from the sets of Golmaal Again.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 12:04 IST
Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu and Tusshar Kapoor on the sets of Golmaal Again.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming comedy-actioner Golmaal Again and actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to announce the news.

Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted a photograph of himself along with actor Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor from the film’s set. “And it’s a wrap... Fourth time around and the ride keeps getting crazier and crazier,” Arshad captioned the image.

Tusshar, who is also a part of the fourth installment of Golmaal franchise, retweeted Arshad’s post.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise. The first installment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006.

The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others.

Golmaal Again also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali.

