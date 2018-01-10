The spotlight’s on Kareena Kapoor as she attends Kaalakaandi screening with Saif

Saif Ali Khan has had a tough few years on the career front. Despite starring in high profile projects like Rangoon, lady luck hasn’t smiled on him for a while. Even his smaller films like Chef went nowhere. Looks like Kaalakaandi, his new film with Akshat Verma, might change the tide.

He has, nonetheless, been in the news for a while now, thanks to the popularity of his son Taimur Ali Khan and wife Kareena. Always around to support her husband, Kareena was spotted on Tuesday, attending the screening of Kaalakaandi in Mumbai.

Dressed in what looked like a pair of black jeggings, grey t-shirt and cream-coloured stilettos, Kareena was a picture of casual chic. She kept her hair neatly tied and wore bright red lipstick. Accompanying her was Saif, dressed in track bottom, t-shirt, cap and white sneakers.

Also seen were Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu. Kamal Haasan’s two pretty girls -- Shruti and Akshara -- were also in attendance. Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen at the screening.

Kaalakaandi, which is a Marathi slang meaning ‘when things going terribly wrong’, takes a look at urban life -- life, death and karma -- but told with a keen sense of dark humour. Saif’s edgy look and a mix of sex-drugs-gangsters as seen in the trailer, have added to the film’s attraction. It helps that the film has been directed by Akshat Verma, the writer of Aamir Khan starrer Delhi Belly.

