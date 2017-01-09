The star that he is: Iconic characters of Hrithik Roshan’s career

Koi Mil Gaya - 2003

In what is considered the Indian version of Hollywood film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Hrithik played a grown up man with a mind of a 10-year-old until he meets ‘Jaadu’. The plot set in Kasauli was a treat as the alien character Jaadu and Roshan’s chemistry got applause from movie lovers. The movie went on to collect Rs 110 crores.

Dhoom 2 - 2006

Roshan, who played a negative role in the film, had fans drooling over his physique and chemistry with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the film completed 10 years in 2016, he tweeted, “Thank you for the trend guys. Dhoom2 will always be a milestone I will cherish. Love u all.” The film, made on a budget of Rs 35 crores went on to collect over Rs 80 crore.

Jodhaa Akbar - 2008

This periodic film again brought Hrithik and Aishwarya together on screen. Expectations were sky high and Roshan, as king Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar, received a lot of praise for giving royalty a new meaning. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, made on a budget of Rs 58 lakhs, got the cash registers ringing, when the film collected almost Rs 115 crores.

Guzaarish - 2010

Hrithik’s character of Ethan Mascarenhas in this romantic musical got him immense critical acclaim. In the film, he plays the role of a former magician, suffering from quadriplegia, in which the patient is paralysed neck down. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and went on to collect Rs 69.5 crore.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - 2011

This coming-of-age film was one of the best complete entertainers Roshan has delivered, as of now. In the ensemble cast, Hrithik played the role of Arjun Saluja, a financial broker. The slice-of-life film on love and friendship was directed by Zoya Akhtar and was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore and collected Rs 153 crore.

Agneepath - 2012

This remake of 1990 Amitabh Bachchan film, saw Roshan play the titular role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. In an interview, the actor admitted that this role was hardest ever in his film career, especially the climax scene. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film, was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores and earned Rs 120 crores at the box office.