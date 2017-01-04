The stars don’t lie: Love-life predictions of Bollywood couples

After welcoming the New Year with full zeal and gusto, everyone is now keen on finding out what’s in store for them in their horoscope. And don’t we want to know the forecast of our favourite celebrities too? We spoke to tarot card reader Jay Madaan and astrologer Nitin Manchanda, who tell us whose relationship status will go strong and who will part ways, this 2017.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Stars say: From 26th January to mid-July, due to replacement of Saturn in Virat’s chart, they will have ups and downs in their relationship but thereafter a smooth ride and engagement is on cards by November.

Cards say: They are likely to face challenges as their relationship progresses. Virat would not be able to express himself freely in front of her. Thus, there is likelihood of a personality clash. They both are lucky for each other in terms of professional life.

What’s in store for actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli? (Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Stars say: Deepika is running under Saturn ‘dasha’, she is expected to get more work in Hollywood from February onwards, which will create differences in her relationship. The relationship is expected to be over by mid of 2017.

Cards say: Deepika and Ranveer are both happy and lucky for each other. New stories and rumours are likely to flow in the coming year.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Yogen Shah)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Stars say: The relationship between Sonam and Anand will only get stronger this year. It is also expected that this relation may get formalised into marriage anytime after July.

Cards say: The current stage of this relationship is premature. If the couple decides to take it further, they may require reviewing. It’s better for both, if they go slow and proceed with caution.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and Delhi based designer Anand Ahuja might make their relationship official.

Sonakshi Sinha and Bunty Sajdeh

Stars say: Sonakshi is running under the mercury period and her house of marriage is activated now and from march onwards. They may set a date of wedding by the end of this year.

Cards say: In the coming months, things will change for the couple and their relationship will take different turn. They will also get their fathers’ support.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha. (Yogen Shah)

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

Stars say: This love story is already very rocky. Final word of break up will come by June.

Cards say: They have remained in a long term relationship for them but there is difficult period for them after June.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. (Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Stars say: Varun will have more work from March onwards. More ups and downs in the relationship till September is foreseen. They may call it off. Varun is expected to get attracted to someone else.

Cards say: Both will need to pay attention to each other, which might be difficult in the long run as they have busy schedules. This relationship may face difficult times in 2017.