The year has ended on a great note: Irrfan

Besides Irrfan’s stellar act in Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle, what’s common between the films is that they were both content driven and fared exceptionally well at the box office. Now, Irrfan has hit a home run by kick-starting the season with his much deserving win as the most Popular Actor at the Star Screen Awards

Haasil se Hindi Medium tak , villain se popular Hero tak. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2017 !! A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:34am PST

A category that has been much debated in the past few years, has been bagged by Irrfan who has managed to exhibit a great blend of content with commercial gains. Redefining the meaning of a hero in Bollywood, Irrfan won the award for his stellar performance in Hindi Medium. In the last couple of years, Irrfan has been choosing films that are high on content. Being nominated for two small films this year, depicts how the lines of the content versus commercial cinema in Bollywood is now blurring. “It’s amazing that I won this very same award as the Best Villian for Hassil (2003), and now I won it for the Best Actor. It’s humbling and I’m really glad to know how successful Hindi Medium has been as a film”, the actor says.

Irrfan was nominated alongside actors such as Shah Rukh Khan for Raees, Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Aamir Khan for Dangal, etc. Speaking about his win, Irrfan says, “I have always strongly believed that the economics of a film’s success can be achieved with films that run high on content. Hindi Medium, I do truly believe was a complete entertainer with a great message and subject backing it, and that’s what makes this win even more special. The year has ended on a great note first, with my last film being appreciated by all and now, this.”