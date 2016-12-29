The year that was: Did celebrities complete their 2016 resolution?

From diet plans to travel goals, celebrities talk about the resolutions they’d made in the beginning of 2016 and whether they were successful in fulfilling them.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

My 2016 resolution was to make my parents happy and I think I achieved that with my fiancee Rukmini. My New Year resolution is always my family’s well being and I intend to follow it with all my heart. My family’s happiness and joy means everything to me.

Tapsee Pannu

I feel very strongly about not wasting food. So I decided that I will never order or cook more than I can eat. I was able to follow that for most part of the year but the last couple of months have been really busy so I was not as sincere as I should have been.

Actor Taapsee Pannu didn’t wish to waste food. (Yogen Shah)

Richa Chadha

My resolution is 2016 was to start giving back to society and to a certain extent I was successful. Because of a campaign, we started to give home to rehabilitated victims of sex trafficking. My other resolutions were to stay consistent and be happy, healthy and work smart instead of hard!

Richa Chadda wanted to work smart and not hard. (Rahul Jhangiani)

Ali Fazal

I didn’t make resolutions in 2016 because a year is a long period to compartmentalise. I began one day at a time. I wanted another car and I got it. I wanted a challenging role, I got that too. I was helping certain individuals fight certain diseases. I couldn’t have done much to save them but those people will remain etched in my resolutions.

Ali Fazal doesn’t believe in keeping long time resolutions.

Madhur Bhandarkar

I’ve successfully completed my 2016 resolution. I wanted to be regular at going to the gym and I have done that diligently. I also wanted to visit to two new places and I explored like Vienna and Milan, this year. I love travelling and in the coming year too, I will cover two new places.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wanted to visit two new cities in 2016. (Yogen Shah)

Swara Bhaskar

I failed at the resolution to follow a healthy diet and go for regular gym and workout routine. Actually, I consider this to be a massive failure.

Actor Swara Bhaskar could not follow her diet plans.

Ssharad Malhotraa

In the year 2016, my only resolution was to work and I believe I have succeeded in that. My TV show kept me busy and there was no time for love. However, in 2017 my resolution is to be in love. I hope I am able to give my personal life equal attention in the coming year.

Actor Ssharad Malhotraa wanted to dedicate 2016 to only work.

Arjun Bijlani

I wanted to pay a lot of attention to my fitness and I have done that well. I wanted to be part of the show Jhalakk Dikhhla Ja and I did it . It was one of the most amazing things which happened to me. In the coming year I want to spend time with my son, Ayaan and make sure he gets a lot attention. I hope I am able to follow it.