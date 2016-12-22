There is a shift in perspective because of my journey in this film: Ragini

Every assignment she takes up has to satisfy actor Ragini Khanna. The actor shares she visits the Capital every now and then to meet her extended family. Despite the shooting of her latest flick, Gurgaon, happened in Gurgaon and Delhi, but she couldn’t meet anyone due to her busy schedule. Currently in Macau for the international world premier, she’s excited for the film’s release, where she features in the role of an architect.

About her experience during the shooting, she says, “It’s my first in this genre. I was in the mind-space during filming that didn’t really let me laugh my guts out, like I generally do. I never thought I would do something in the space. There is a shift in perspective because of my journey in this film. I have shot in Delhi previously, but every time is a new experience as every film has a different cast and crew. I didn’t get much time to chill and roam around.”

The 29-year-old actor spent over 40 days in Gurgaon while shooting for the film. She says that the city has changed drastically. “It has developed so much, with many malls and hotels. We filmed all over, in the outskirts of Delhi and Gurgaon, including city malls, buildings, clubs,” she says. The actor who is popular for her roles in TV serial Sasural Genda Phool, is trained in Indian classical singing and dancing. She says performing arts is her soul.

Although, she is actor Govinda’s niece, she says, “I have never really asked anyone for help. Till date, I audition for work and feel extremely proud of the fact, when I get the part. I never worry about what the TRP rating or box office is going to be. Whichever assignment I take up, I make sure that it makes me happy. We all want our work to be accepted, but I am extremely happy about the choices I have made in the past.”