There’s no friction with Ajay sir. It’s a baseless rumour: Remo D’Souza

Soon after news broke that choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza has roped in actors Ajay Devgn and Sooraj Pancholi for his next directorial, a dance-action film, reports came that Ajay was not impressed with the script Remo wrote and asked him to rework it.

“That’s a rumour … an absolutely baseless one,” retorts Remo, adding, “First of all, Ajay (sir) approached me for the script, and not the other way round. It’s almost been a year now. We have been working on the script and he has loved it, contrary to the reports that there is friction between us.”

Stating that Ajay is a very professional actor and lets a director do his job, Remo adds, “He (Ajay) never interferes in scripts or anything. He is very clear in his head about what he wants from the movie he’s acting in or producing. If he likes it, he says it, and if he doesn’t, he won’t cook up the story.”

Reportedly, it was this tension between Ajay and Remo that led to an undue delay in starting the shooting, which was to go on floors last year in September. Rubbishing these reports, Remo says, “We are just waiting for the dates from Ajay (sir). He has liked the script that we are working on, and he wants to do the film. He’s busy with his next, so we will have some clarity soon. I feel blessed to have got this chance to direct him. We will start the shoot soon.”

Both Ajay and Sooraj have undergone special action training in Germany for the film and they will also be required to pick some intricate dance steps for certain sequences for the film.

