 There’s no one like MS Dhoni, says Sushant Singh Rajput | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

There’s no one like MS Dhoni, says Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 14:16 IST
PTI, Mumbai
PTI, Mumbai
Highlight Story

Sushant played MS Dhoni in a Bollywood biopic.

Sushant Singh Rajput heaped praise on cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he stepped down as limited overs captain of the Indian cricket team.

Read more

    The 30-year-old star, who played the on-screen Dhoni in the 2016 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, said that MS is one of a kind.

    Other film stars, including Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda also took to the social media to thank Dhoni for making India proud.

    Dhoni has been India’s most successful captain. Under his leadership India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.

    tags

    more from bollywood

    Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
    Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
    Promotional feature

    Recommended for you

    <