This is how Sonakshi Sinha pranked the team of Crazy Hum

Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have admitted in interviews that they pulled pranks on Sonakshi Sinha, but this time it was Sonakshi who did the same with the team of her forthcoming film Crazy Hum.

As per a report, she pulled a fast one on the assistant director of Crazy Hum. Actually, she changed her voice and asked for herself on the microphone. Hearing this, the assistant director went looking for her without realising it’s Sonakshi who was making the announcements.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source from the film’s sets as saying, “When the movie was being shot in Mumbai, the bubbly Sonakshi got all the assistant directors to find her continuously by making an announcement from the director’s walkie.”

Sonakshi kept doing it for good fifteen minutes while sitting on a chair near the director Chakri Toleti.

Sonakshi also talked about the incident. “Chakri (Toleti) sir is really funny and it helps to have such a jovial personality while you are shooting a funny film. It’s been wonderful working with him. I have always liked Diljit (Dosanjh) as a singer and as an actor too, and to be able to work with him in this space is great.”

The shooting for Crazy Hum, featuring Sonakshi and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, is happening in London and New York. The release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.