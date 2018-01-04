This is the date on which Prateik Babbar is getting engaged to Sanya Sagar

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s son, Prateik Babbar, is likely to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar soon. The 31-year-old actor is set to get engaged with Sagar in Lucknow on January 22.

Bombay Times has quoted a source close to Babbar saying, “The engagement will be a close-knit affair. Their families are tight-lipped about it, as Prateik wants to go a little easy and stay away from the limelight unless it’s work related. While they have decided to get engaged in Lucknow, the date is subject to change as the families are yet to finalise a few things.”

Prateik, who started his career in Bollywood with 2008 film Jaane Tu Yaa Janne Naa, has struggled with the problem of substance abuse in the past. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he talked about his personal battle. He said, “My struggle with drugs started before high school,” he said. “My first real drug was a disturbed childhood. Constantly faced with internal dilemma, the voices in my head debating where I belong and who I am, drugs came disguised as a glitzy escape. As years went by, I got acquainted with the narcotic underbelly, which led me to my first run-in with drugs at the age of 13.”

On the work front, Prateik will soon be seen as an antagonist in Baaghi 2. The film also features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Sanya’s IMDb bio reads, “Sanya Sagar was born on the 1st of May 1990 in Lucknow, India. After completing her Bachelors from National Institute of Fashion Technology in Fashion Communication, Mumbai, she worked in the Indian Film and TV industry with well know industry professional as an Assistant Director.” The couple has been dating for many years now.