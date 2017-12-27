This is why Pakistani actor Emmad Irfani couldn’t be a part of Raabta and Veere Di Wedding

Pakistani actor Emmad Irfani says he was offered roles in Bollywood films Raabta and Veere Di Wedding, but “circumstances out of one’s control interfered”.

“In fact, I was on board for Maddock Films’ Raabta and Anil Kapoor Films’ Veere Di Wedding (in Bollywood) which stars Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, until circumstances out of one’s control interfered,” Irfani told tribune.com.pk.

Last year, some Indian film organisations had banned Pakistani actors, singers and technicians from working in India. The ban was triggered by the Uri incident in September 2016, which led to increased tensions between the two countries.

Irfani, who has appeared in Pakistani TV shows like Sehra Main Safar, Sanam and Woh Aik Pal, is confident and clear about his career. “Throughout out my career, I’ve always preferred quality over quantity. So, when the time is right, and I think the project has substance and the right platform for me to explore my creative side, I will definitely take it up. I love when everyone works as a team to achieve a collective goal, back each other up and make it count. Effort and attitude are the things in one’s control, so give your best and the results will take care of themselves,” he added.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, released in June earlier this year. Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding is currently under production. The film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh.