This is why Salman Khan is looking leaner on Bigg Boss 10

If you’ve been wondering why Salman Khan looks so lean as the Bigg Boss 10 host, here’s something that’ll interest every gym runner. We now know that he’s on a special diet, preparing for his next biggie in Bollywood, Tiger Zinda Hai with his Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star gained extra weight during the shooting of his 2016 Eid blockbuster Sultan. Salman’s next big release is a sequel to his 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger, in which he played a RAW agent. It is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2017.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Salman has been seen ordering lean meat diet from his favourite restaurant in Bandra in Mumbai.

Khan right now is going through a purple patch in his career. With more big budget films lined up for him, he is likely to rule the box office in 2017 as well.