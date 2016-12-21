 This video of Salman singing on brother Sohail’s birthday will melt your heart | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

This video of Salman singing on brother Sohail’s birthday will melt your heart

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2016 18:25 IST
ANI, New Delhi
ANI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Sohail Khan turned 47 on December 20.

Salman Khan recently got together with his friends and family to celebrate Sohail Khan’s 47th birthday and wished his brother in the most adorable way.

Read more

In a video shared by Mika Singh, who was also a part of the bash, he is seen singing Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye with Salman and Sohail in chorus while others including Sangeeta Bijlani are cheering them on.

It seems the party ended till the wee hours as Mika posted the clip early morning with the caption, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person @SohailKhan ... thanxx big bro @BeingSalmanKhan for such an amazing party. gm good night.”

tags

more from bollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<