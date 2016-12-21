This video of Salman singing on brother Sohail’s birthday will melt your heart

Salman Khan recently got together with his friends and family to celebrate Sohail Khan’s 47th birthday and wished his brother in the most adorable way.

Read more

In a video shared by Mika Singh, who was also a part of the bash, he is seen singing Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye with Salman and Sohail in chorus while others including Sangeeta Bijlani are cheering them on.

Happy birthday to the most amazing person @SohailKhan ... thanxx big bro @BeingSalmanKhan for such an amazing party..gm good night 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/IkqZy5FxsQ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 21, 2016

It seems the party ended till the wee hours as Mika posted the clip early morning with the caption, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person @SohailKhan ... thanxx big bro @BeingSalmanKhan for such an amazing party. gm good night.”