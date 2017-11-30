Those who fear the truth are disturbed: Director of Game of Ayodhya

Reacting to reports of an ABVP activist threatening to kill him for hurting his religious sentiments, filmmaker Sunil Singh said, “I have only shown the truth in my film. The people who buried the truth and the ones who fear the truth, are attacking me and the film.

Sunil’s debut film, Game of Ayodhya, traces a Hindu-Muslim romance set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition.The film was cleared for a December 8 release by the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) after being refused certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to reports, Aligarh-based ABVP worker Amit Goswami has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who chops off Singh’s arms. “If this film is released in the cinema halls then the administration and government will be responsible for any untoward incident.I will kill him if I see him anywhere. He is trying to hurt our sentiments through the film, a Times of India report quoted Goswami as saying.

The report added that Uttar Pradesh police has issued an alert to all district police chiefs, asking them to be cautious at the time of the film’s release.

Sunil said, “I have read the reports about the statement. Someone wants to chop nose, someone wants to chop head. Now Bhansali ji (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has been called to the Parliament (over his upcoming film, Padmavati). Filmmakers are the softest targets and people just want their five minutes of fame.”

“The people who have buried the truth will certainly have a problem if the truth is coming out in the open. Gujarat is going to polls on December 9 and 16, so my film is quite timely,” he added.

