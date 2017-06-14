Salman Khan: Those who want war should be given guns, made to fight

Salman Khan, who experiences the turmoil of emotions that one goes through after being separated by a loved one as a result of war in his upcoming movie Tubelight, recently poured his heart out while expressing his opinion on warmongering.

Salman was at a promotional event for Tubelight with his brother Sohail, who is also his co-star in the film. According to The Indian Express, Sohail was asked how the film dealt with the issue of war when he said, “In the film, we haven’t touched that (the war). We have just shown that (people want) that the war ends soon so that our soldiers come back to us and theirs go back to their families. So, it’s basically that whenever there is a war both the sides get hurt. Families lose their sons, brothers, fathers. They have to spend entire life without them…

“You ask anyone that whether war is good or bad. Everyone will say it is a bad decision. It’s a negative emotion. But it happens a lot, nobody knows why. Things can only be solved by sitting across the table,” he added.

Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma along with her son Ahil during the launch of Being Human electric bicycles in Mumbai on June 5, 2017. (IANS)

Salman further said, “People who order war should be asked to go on war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realise it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions,” he added.

The Kabir Khan-directorial is set against the background of 1962 Indo-China war and tells the story of two brothers who are separated by the war, when one of them joins the Indian Army to fight the Chinese and gets captured by their Army.

Starring Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri, the flick is slated to release on June 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

