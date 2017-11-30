Threats to Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali are unacceptable: Nana Patekar

Actor Nana Patekar on Thursday said threats to actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali regarding the release of their controversial film Padmavati are “wrong and unacceptable”.

“Padmavati has not released yet. You don’t know what has been shown in the film. I don’t want to get into this, but what I believe is that giving threats to Deepika and Bhansali is wrong and unacceptable,” Patekar said at an event here.

Why does controversy happen in his films? I don't know how the characters are portrayed as of now, I can tell this to Sanjay (Bhansali) only after watching the film: Nana Patekar on #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/eNMaXQivQk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is mired in controversy over conjectures that it “distorts facts” about Rajput queen Padmavati.

The film was scheduled for release on December 1, but it has been deferred since it has not got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

