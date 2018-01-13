Through Tiger Zinda Hai I came to know Salman Khan personally: Gavie Chahal

Actor Gavie Chahal has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. Starting with the Punjabi film Yaaran Naal Baharan (2005), he went on to do TV shows such as Mohe Rang De (2008) and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi (2009), but it was his role of a Pakistani spy in the superhit film Ek Tha Tiger (2012), that gave him significant recognition.

He reprised his role in the recently released sequel Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and he is glad that he got a chance to work with Salman, once again. “In Ek Tha Tiger, we didn’t have any scenes together, except the chase sequence towards the end. I had worked with Katrina Kaif in many scenes, but not him. However, through Tiger Zinda Hai, I came to know him personally.”

In the latest instalment of the film, both Pakistani and Indian spies come together to complete a dangerous mission. “In this one, we came together for a mission. But on the set, too, whenever we would not be shooting, we would chat about movies and of course, body-building. Salman was always on the lookout for how a scene can be made better, adding words or lines to make it more impactful,” says Gavie, adding that despite being a superstar, Salman was very humble.

Actors Gavie Chahal and Katrina Kaif in a still from Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

“The last schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai lasted for 52 days in UAE, out of which Salman was there for 40 days. We would play volleyball and cricket on the sets, and we used to hit the gym together. Salman ne set pe hi gym banwa liya tha, where he would workout between shots. He’s a very easy-going person, and not like those people who pretend to be someone else in front of you, and change behind your back. Jo bhi baat hoti hai, who mooh pe bol dete hain (Whatever he would think, he’ll be straight forward about it),” he adds.

