 Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt shares adorable childhood pic with Soni Razdan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt shares adorable childhood pic with Soni Razdan

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi star has completed the shooting of the film Raazi and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2017 15:49 IST
Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Raazi.
Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Raazi.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, took a trip down memory lane and shared a cute childhood picture with her ‘mama’. In the photo, we can see her mom Soni Razdan holding a chubby Alia in her arms.

The 24-year-old also wrote a heartfelt caption along with it.

“Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama #throwbackthursday,” wrote the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star.

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi star has completed the shooting of the film Raazi and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama 💙 #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

more from bollywood
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you