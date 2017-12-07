Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt shares adorable childhood pic with Soni Razdan

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, took a trip down memory lane and shared a cute childhood picture with her ‘mama’. In the photo, we can see her mom Soni Razdan holding a chubby Alia in her arms.

The 24-year-old also wrote a heartfelt caption along with it.

“Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama #throwbackthursday,” wrote the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star.

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi star has completed the shooting of the film Raazi and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.