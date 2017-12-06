Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan off to Thailand for shooting

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday morning left for Thailand to shoot Thugs Of Hindostan. Amitabh on Wednesday morning tweeted: “Travel beckons early morning for TOH across seas and land. More later.”

According to a source close to the actor, he has flown to Thailand. Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018.

A previous schedule of the film was shot in Malta, Europe.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.