Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 set to release on March 30, will it clash with Dutt biopic?

Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani finally have a release date for their upcoming project, Baaghi 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is all set to hit theatres on March 30. Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic is also likely to release on the same day. A final release date for the biopic, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Dutt, is yet to be announced.

Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar also play significant roles in Baaghi 2.

The film is a sequel to Tiger’s 2016 film Baaghi which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor. The official handle of producers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment tweeted: “Kickstarting the New Year with yet another favourite franchise film! #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi2 to release on March 30, 2018 directed by @khan_ahmedasas! Get Ready as the Rebels For Love @iTIGERSHROFF & @DishPatani to arrive soon! @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #Baaghi2onMarch30.” Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films Heropanti and Baaghi.

Baaghi 2 brings Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend Disha together onscreen for the first time. The first look poster of the film was released in last year. The look generated immense buzz across audience segments.

Ever since, the Baaghi 2 team has been treating their fans with sneak peeks from the film sets.

Tiger and Disha wrapped the first schedule of their film in September 2017.

The film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

