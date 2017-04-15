Tiger Shroff reacts to RGV’s comments: I am too soft-spoken to confront someone

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called actor Tiger Shroff a woman, a bikini babe and mocked him for posing like actor Urmila Matondkar. While Tiger’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna had hit back at the filmmaker for his “nasty rant” , the actor has, so far, been silent on the issue.

“I haven’t confronted him. I am too soft-spoken to confront someone, and especially someone so senior in the industry and someone who has worked a couple of times with my father (actor Jackie Shroff). I don’t want to shame my parents or disrespect anybody. I am still a newcomer and I want to focus only on my work,” says Tiger, who was last seen in A Flying Jatt (2016).

Instead of getting offended, the 27-year-old actor looks at the situation differently. “The fact that people are noticing me or getting affected by me, means that I have made a mark, so I really have no complaints,” he says.

Read more

Varma had recently tweeted that there should be a martial arts match between Tiger and actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is also a trained martial artist. Among a series of tweets, RGV wrote that he was sure Vidyut would run away if Tiger challenged him to a “hand to hand kick to kick fight in real”. In response, Vidyut tweeted an audio clip of RGV taking digs at Tiger, after which the filmmaker apologised to the actors.

“ I guess because Vidyut and I are action fans and maybe he (Ram Gopal Varma) saw some relative comparison, he decided to tweet. I have a lot of respect for both of them. I know how much it takes to do an action sequence or make a film, so as a fellow artist, I don’t want to pin down if I am better or if he is better. I am still too young to say anything. It would be out of line if I said anything rude,” says Tiger, who made his debut with Heropanti (2015).

Sending out a strong message to his critics, the actor says, “I would like to work in silence and let success do the talking. I believe in my actions speaking louder than words. Anyone can say whatever they want, I like to listen and then prove myself with my actions. That is the person I am. I believe that you should be so good and so different that you can’t be ignored,” says Tiger.

Follow @htshowbiz for more